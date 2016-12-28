Streaking lightweights Vannata, Teymur look to continue momentum at UFC 209

After one of the best knockouts of 2016, UFC lightweight Lando Vannata will look to capitalize on the momentum at UFC 209 in Las Vegas.

Vannata will fight David Teymur on March 4 at T-Mobile Arena. UFC officials confirmed the bout to the Review-Journal early Wednesday.

Teymur, a member of Conor McGregor’s team on Season 22 of “The Ultimate Fighter,” has recorded knockout victories in each of his two UFC appearances.

He has won five straight overall since losing his professional debut in 2013.

Vannata, who trains at Jackson Wink MMA in Albuquerque, New Mexico, is coming off a spectacular finish of John Makdessi at UFC 206 in December. He landed a wheel kick just 1:40 into the first round to earn his first UFC victory.

In his first fight in the UFC, Vannata left his mark despite suffering the first loss of his career in July. He took a short-notice fight against top contender Tony Ferguson and was winning the fight before wearing down and submitting to Ferguson’s d’arce choke midway through the second round.

The bout will be part of a card that already includes a heavyweight showdown between Alistair Overeem and Mark Hunt.

