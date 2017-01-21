CoveringTheCage
Syndicate MMA launches first season of 'Wimp 2 Warrior' in Las Vegas (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Professional MMA fighter ‘Jessy Jess’ Clark will be a coach for Syndicate MMA's first season of 'Wimp 2 Warrior', a 22-week MMA camp designed to help regular people learn mixed martial arts and get in shape. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Beginning in March, fighters and coaches from Syndicate MMA in Las Vegas will host the first season of ‘Wimp 2 Warrior’, a 22-week workout program. The program is similar to a mixed martial arts fight camp and aims to help regular people who want to get in shape, learn self defense and gain more self-confidence while doing so.

Tryouts for the program, which originated in Australia, will be held at the gym on March 4th and 5th. At the end of the program, those who have participated will compete in MMA fights against one another.

The head coach of the camp will be ‘Jessy Jess’ Clark, a professional MMA fighter who has competed with Invicta Fighting Championships. The gym’s manager and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu coach, Casey Milliken, will serve as the assistant coach. Adam Acquaviva, a native Las Vegan and professional MMA fighter, will also help coach the program.

Check out the full video above.

