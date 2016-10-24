Top flyweight prospects set to meet at UFC 207

Top flyweight prospect Louis Smolka won’t have to wait long for an opportunity to bounce back from a surprising loss in October.

The 25-year-old Hawaiian will fight fellow rising star Ray Borg at UFC 207 on Dec. 30 at T-Mobile Arena.

Smolka had won four straight fights, including three by stoppage, before he was submitted by newcomer Brandon Moreno at UFC Fight Night 96 on Oct. 1.

After losing a split decision to Dustin Ortz in his UFC debut, Borg won three straight fights. His winning streak was snapped with a decision loss to Justin Scoggins in February.

Borg, 23, lives and trains in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

UFC 207 is headlined by a women’s bantamweight title bout between champion Amanda Nunes and former champ Ronda Rousey.

