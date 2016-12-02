‘TUF 24’ Finale official weigh-ins at The Palms — VIDEO

Everyone competing at “The Ultimate Fighter 24” Finale at The Palms in Las Vegas made weight on Friday for their Saturday bouts.

The main event will feature UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson, who will put his title on the line for the ninth time, against the “TUF 24” tournament winner Tim Elliott. In the co-main event the reality show’s coaches, Joseph Benavidez and Henry Cejudo will trade leather.

The event will air live on Fox Sports 1 on Dec. 3, 2016.

Check out the video above.

Contact Heidi Fang at hfang@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HeidiFang on Twitter.