As he prepares to go into his second fight in about one month’s time, Adam Antolin discusses how rough going through The Ultimate Fighter flyweight tournament is on a fighter’s body, where his mindset is ahead of the quarterfinals, and what training with Duane ‘Bang’ Ludwig was like on episode 8 of TUF 24.

Antolin defeated Damacio Page in the opening round of the tournament to advance. He’ll face Hiromasa Ogikubo in next week’s episode airing on Wednesday, Nov. 9th on Fox Sports 1.