TUF 24’s Adam Antolin has nothing but the UFC on his mind — VIDEO

After competing in The Ultimate Fighter season 24 tournament, Adam Antolin hopes he did enough to earn a roster spot in the UFC's flyweight division. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

By HEIDI FANG
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Prior to competing on The Ultimate Fighter season 24: Tournament of Champions, Adam Antolin was the Tachi Palace Fights flyweight champion. Now he has his sights set on getting a shot in the UFC.

Antolin fell in the quarterfinals to Hiromasa Ogibuko, but had toppled Damacio Page in the elimination round of TUF 24.

The San Jose-based fighter also gave his opinion on how his Team Cejudo castmate Matt ‘Danger’ Schnell will fare in his UFC debut and talked about how helping to prepare Henry Cejudo for his fight with Joseph Benavidez at The Ultimate Fighter 24 Finale.

 