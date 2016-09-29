TUF 24’s Antolin: Nothing will get in my way — VIDEO

Adam Antolin, a competitor on The Ultimate Fighter season 24, who is vying for a shot at facing UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson for the belt, vows to let nothing stand in his way.

In the fifth episode of ‘TUF 24’ Antolin and his housemates got the opportunity to watch the UFC 200 card on television. Watching television isn’t allowed on the show, nor are telephone calls, visitors and more. Antolin explains what it’s like for him to be in the secluded Ultimate Fighter house thus far.

Antolin also talks about his training back in California and why nothing will get in his way as he progresses as a mixed martial artist.

Antolin advanced in The Ultimate Fighter tournament when he finished Damacio Page. He will face Hiromasa Ogikubo next in the quarterfinals. The Ultimate Fighter season 24 airs Wednesdays at 10:00 p.m. EST on Fox Sports 1.

Check out the video above.

