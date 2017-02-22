TUF 25’s Lima: Not a lot of people get second chances like this — VIDEO

A finalist of The Ultimate Fighter 19, Dhiego Lima returns to the UFC as part of the cast of TUF Redemption. Lima, 28, was released from the UFC following a pair of losses in 2015. Overall, Lima was 1-3 with the promotion.

He went on to capture the welterweight title in Titan FC, but lost the belt just prior to being cast on TUF 25.

Lima is glad to have a second chance to prove what he’s capable of in the UFC, and he says being on the show this time is easier than the last. He also discusses the rivalry between TUF 25 coaches, Cody Garbrandt and TJ Dillashaw.

