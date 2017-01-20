CoveringTheCage
Tyron Woodley talks about his legacy at UFC 209 media day

UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley takes questions at UFC 209 media day at The Palm Theater in the Monte Carlo hotel-casino on Jan. 19, 2017 in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley answers questions at UFC 209 media day at The Palm Theater in the Monte Carlo hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Jan. 19, 2017. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

UFC welterweight contender Stephen &quot;Wonderboy&quot; Thompson answers questions at UFC 209 media day at The Palm Theater in the Monte Carlo hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Jan. 19, 2017. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley takes questions at UFC 209 media day at The Palm Theater in the Monte Carlo hotel-casino on Jan. 19, 2017 in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley takes questions at UFC 209 media day at The Palm Theater in the Monte Carlo hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Jan. 19, 2017. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

UFC welterweight title challenger Stephen Thompson fields questions from reporters during UFC 209 media day at the Monte Carlo hotel-casino's Palm Theater in Las Vegas on Jan 19, 2017. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

UFC president Dana White (center) looks on as the fighters involved in UFC 209's main event, UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley (left) and Stephen Thompson laugh during a staredown at The Monte Carlo hotel-casino's Palm Theater in Las Vegas on Jan. 19, 2017. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley (left) and title challenger Stephen Thompson (right) can't keep straight faces during their staredown in front of UFC president Dana White at The Palm Theater in the Monte Carlo hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Jan. 19, 2017. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley (left) and title challenger Stephen Thompson (right) try to have a serious staredown in front of UFC president Dana White at The Palm Theater in the Monte Carlo hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Jan. 19, 2017. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

UFC 209's main event stars, welterweight champion Tyron Woodley (left) and contender Stephen Thompson (right), staredown in front of UFC president Dana White at The Palm Theater in the Monte Carlo hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Jan. 19, 2017. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley (left) and title challenger Stephen Thompson (right) staredown in front of UFC president Dana White during UFC 209 media day at The Palm Theater in the Monte Carlo hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Jan. 19, 2017. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley (left) and title challenger Stephen Thompson (right) finish squaring off at The Palm Theater in the Monte Carlo hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Jan. 19, 2017. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley fields questions from reporters during UFC 209 media day at the Monte Carlo hotel-casino's Palm Theater in Las Vegas on Jan 19, 2017. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

By BILL SLANE
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley spoke out about how he feels he’s been treated as a champion on ESPN on Wednesday as it relates to his race.

“Let’s put the cards on the table, real is real. If I was a different complexion I think the fans would treat me a different way,” Woodley said on ESPN.

On Thursday, Woodley relfected on his legacy and how he wants to be remembered by MMA fans.

Woodley spoke on the legacy of boxing legend Muhammed Ali and civil rights legend Martin Luther King Jr. and how thier lives have inspired him to be vocal about his beliefs.

“Everyone loves (Ali) now but they hated him then. They couldn’t stand him,” Woodley said. “Martin Luther King didn’t know he was going to have a day named after him, Muhammed Ali didn’t know he was going to be the people’s champion. He was doing what he was doing because it was right. And that’s just my sense this year.”

Woodley will defend his welterweight title for the second time against Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson at UFC 209 at T-Mobile Arena on March 4 after their first match went to a majority draw. During the interview on ESPN Wednesday, Thompson appeared confused by Woodley’s statement.

“I haven’t seen his side of everything. I’ve never spent time with him and what goes about with the UFC and management,” Thompson said. “But in my head I’m thinking, Jon Jones. One of the best guys out there who is one of the biggest stars in the UFC at the time.”

Thompson also mentioned Anderson Silva as one of the greatest champions of all time in repsonse to Woodley’s comments.

“I’m looking at these fighters and to me it hasn’t been treated any differently, but obviously I haven’t seen his side,” Thompson said. “But all these other names are popping into my head and I just don’t see it.”

Woodley felt he was unfairly called “entitled” after fighting Kelvin Gastelum and waiting for his title shot against the champion Robbie Lawler. He was told he was being given that title shot by the UFC.

“So in my mind I was waiting on the date, I wasn’t waiting and holding out,” Woodley said. “So everyone has the fictious thought that I was sitting around being overly entitled.”

Woodley feels he has still not received the recognition he deserves for his accomplishments in the UFC.

“You look at the top five right now and see guys like Kelvin Gastelum who I’ve beaten, Carlos Condit who I’ve beaten, Robbie Lawler who I’ve beaten,” Woodley said. “How are those guys more notable than I am and I’m the champion of the world?”

Contact reporter Bill Slane at bslane@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4559. Follow @bill_slane on Twitter.

 