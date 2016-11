Three title fights are set to take place at the historic UFC 205 event in New York City at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 12th.

In the co-main event, Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson will challenge Tyron Woodley for the belt. Thompson has won his last seven fights to earn a shot at the title.

For Woodley, this will be his first defense of the belt. He knocked out Robbie Lawler in July to become the new champion.