UFC 205: Alvarez vs. McGregor — LIVE BLOG

It’s a night UFC officials have been working toward for more than a decade.

After several years and millions of dollars spent on lobbying, professional mixed martial arts events are finally legal in New York, clearing the way for UFC 205 at Madison Square Garden.

The organization put together a stacked card with three title fights to commemorate the occasion.

Lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez puts his lightweight title on the line against featherweight champ Conor McGregor, who seeks to become the first fighter in UFC history to concurrently hold belts in two weight divisions.

Also, Tyron Woodley puts the welterweight title on the line against Stephen Thompson and Karolina Kowalkiewicz challenges women’s strawweight champ Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

