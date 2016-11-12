CoveringTheCage
UFC 205: Alvarez vs. McGregor — LIVE BLOG

Eddie Alvarez stands on a scale during the weigh-in for his Saturday UFC 205 mixed martial arts bout against Conor McGregor, Friday, Nov. 11, 2016, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (Julio Cortez/AP)

By ADAM HILL
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

It’s a night UFC officials have been working toward for more than a decade.

After several years and millions of dollars spent on lobbying, professional mixed martial arts events are finally legal in New York, clearing the way for UFC 205 at Madison Square Garden.

The organization put together a stacked card with three title fights to commemorate the occasion.

Lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez puts his lightweight title on the line against featherweight champ Conor McGregor, who seeks to become the first fighter in UFC history to concurrently hold belts in two weight divisions.

Also, Tyron Woodley puts the welterweight title on the line against Stephen Thompson and Karolina Kowalkiewicz challenges women’s strawweight champ Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

We’ll be live-blogging from the event. Follow the action here all night:

 