All of the fighters on the UFC 205 card square off one last time before competing at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 12. There are three title fights set for the main card on pay-per-view. Conor McGregor will challenge Eddie Alvarez for the lightweight belt in the main event.

Former women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey returns to have a staredown with the current division titleholder, Amanda Nunes. Their championship bout will headline UFC 207 in Las Vegas.