UFC 206 in Toronto — LIVE BLOG

UFC 206 was always going to be a tough sell on the heels of last month’s historic UFC 205 event at Madison Square Garden and with Ronda Rousey’s return at UFC 207 just a few weeks away.

Then the main event bout between Anthony Johnson and light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier was scrapped when Cormier suffered an injury late in November.

An interim featherweight title bout between Max Holloway and Anthony Pettis will now headline tonight’s card in Toronto, an event short on star power but potentially loaded with great action.

Holloway and Pettis are two of the most explosive athletes in the entire organization.

A welterweight bout between Donald Cerrone and Matt Brown features two of the sport’s most rugged veterans. Tim Kennedy and Kelvin Gastelum also meet in an intriguing middleweight clash.

The card gets underway with three fights on Fight Pass at 3:30 p.m., before moving over to Fox Sports 1 at 5 and eventually to pay per view at 7 p.m.

