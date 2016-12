Twenty fighters stepped on the scale ahead of UFC 207. Two missed weight. Johny Hendricks came in over the welterweight limit by 2.5-pounds and UFC flyweight Ray Borg came in at 129.5-pounds.

Both main event stars Ronda Rousey and Amanda Nunes hit their marks to make the women’s bantamweight title fight official as did Cody Garbrandt and Dominick Cruz who will face off in the co-main event for the bantamweight title.

