UFC 209 main event conference call highlights — VIDEO

UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley will put his title on the line against a familiar foe in the main event of UFC 209. He’ll take on Stephen Thompson, who he fought to a draw at UFC 205 last November.

This time out, Woodley insists that he’s more confident coming into this bout than he was ahead of their previous showdown. Woodley is not only confident that he’ll defeat “Wonderboy,” but he believes he’ll soon be regarded as the greatest welterweight to ever compete in the UFC.

Thompson has other plans in mind. The 34-year-old fighter says he’s made the necessary adjustments to get his hand raised in the title rematch.

Woodley vs. Thompson 2 will serve as the main event of UFC 209, taking place in Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena on Mar. 4, 2017.

