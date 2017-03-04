CoveringTheCage
UFC 209 staredowns, Tony Ferguson talks canceled fight — VIDEO

By HEIDI FANG
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

All 22 fighters competing at UFC 209 squared off one last time at the ceremonial weigh-ins. All fighters made weight earlier on Friday.

With Khabib Nurmagomedov’s removal from the co-main event, a women’s strawweight bout between Cynthia Calvillo and Amanda Cooper was moved up to the pay-per-view main card.

Despite having his opponent off the card and his bout scratched, UFC lightweight contender Tony Ferguson attended the weigh-ins and made a statement to the fans.

UFC 209 will take place at the T-Mobile Arena on Mar. 4.

