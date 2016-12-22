UFC announces network special for Christmas Eve

Ho, ho, Holloway.

The UFC announced Wednesday it will air a network special Christmas Eve on Fox, a move the organization called a gift to fans of mixed martial arts.

Four fights from UFC 206, a pay-per-view event that took place in Toronto on Dec. 10, will be repackaged into a two-hour special.

The main event bout, which saw Max Holloway capture the interim featherweight title with a third-round knockout of former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis, will headline the broadcast.

It will also include a featherweight bout between Cub Swanson and Doo Ho Choi that is a frontrunner for several fight of the year awards and Lando Vannata’s spectacular knockout of John Makdessi, which was originally part of the untelevised preliminary card.

Donald Cerrone’s knockout victory over Matt Brown will also be included on the special, which will air on Fox at 8 p.m.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com or 702-277-8028. Follow @adamhilllvrj on Twitter.