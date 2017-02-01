UFC champ Amanda Nunes apologizes to Ronda Rousey for post-fight actions

UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes feels bad for what she did to Ronda Rousey and she wants to apologize.

Her regret has nothing to do with the 48 seconds she spent knocking Rousey around the octagon on the way to a UFC 207 main event victory at T-Mobile Arena in December.

Instead, Nunes regrets some of her actions after defeating the former champ that night.

Nunes posted an Instagram photo just hours after the fight depicting herself pushing a baby Rousey around in a stroller. She also questioned Rousey’s credentials and accomplishments during a media tour in the days and weeks that followed the fight.

Now that things have calmed down, Nunes isn’t proud of some of her behavior. She took to Instagram on Tuesday to apologize.

“Let me take a moment to explain myself,” Nunes wrote with a picture of herself embracing Rousey after the fight. “I was overwhelmed with adrenaline, emotion and hurt at the time. I held so much in during the weeks prior to my fight with Ronda. I might have said or posted some things at the time that I now realize was not the right thing to do.

“I want to apologize to Ronda. Her fans and mine and the UFC as well. Ronda is an amazing athlete and has done so much for this sport, especially for the women.”

Rousey blazed a path for females in the UFC when she was brought into the organization as the women’s bantamweight champion in 2012 just a few short years after UFC president Dana White said women would never compete in the UFC.

The loss to Nunes was her second straight after 12 wins to start her pro career. White said on Tuesday he believes Rousey may never fight again.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com or 702-277-8028. Follow @adamhilllvrj on Twitter.