UFC champ de Randamie says Holm rematch should be next — VIDEO

UFC champ de Randamie says Holm rematch should be next (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Germaine de Randamie, right, of the Netherlands, right, fights Holly Holm during a women's featherweight championship mixed martial arts bout at UFC 208 early Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in New York. De Randamie won the fight. (Frank Franklin II/AP)

Germaine de Randamie, of the Netherlands, reacts as the championship belt is placed on her after her women's featherweight championship mixed martial arts bout against Holly Holm at UFC 208 early Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in New York. De Randamie won the fight. (Frank Franklin II/AP)

Germaine de Randamie, of the Netherlands, reacts to the decision after a women's featherweight championship mixed martial arts bout against Holly Holm at UFC 208 early Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in New York. De Randamie won the fight. (Frank Franklin II/AP)

Germaine de Randamie, of the Netherlands, elbows Holly Holm during a women's featherweight championship mixed martial arts bout at UFC 208 Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in New York. De Randamie won the fight. (Frank Franklin II/AP)

Holly Holm kicks Germaine de Randamie, of the Netherlands, during a women's featherweight championship mixed martial arts bout at UFC 208 early Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in New York. De Randamie won the fight. (Frank Franklin II/AP

Germaine de Randamie, left, of the Netherlands, punches Holly Holm during a women's featherweight championship mixed martial arts bout at UFC 208 early Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in New York. De Randamie won the fight. (Frank Franklin II/AP)

Germaine de Randamie, left, of the Netherlands, fights Holly Holm during a women's featherweight championship mixed martial arts bout at UFC 208 early Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in New York. De Randamie won the fight. (Frank Franklin II/AP)

Holly Holm, left, waits for the announcement after a women's featherweight championship mixed martial arts bout against Germaine de Randamie, of the Netherlands, right, at UFC 208 Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in New York. de Randamie won the fight. (Frank Franklin II/AP)

By HEIDI FANG
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Championship fights in the newly minted UFC women’s featherweight division could be put on hold if Germaine de Randamie takes time off for surgery.

De Randamie became the first UFC women’s featherweight champion when she took home a decision over Holly Holm at UFC 208 Saturday. Since that accomplishment, ‘The Iron Lady’ has faced her share of criticism.

On a conference call Thursday, de Randamie spoke about the strikes she landed after the bell sounded at the end of rounds two and three. Holm is in the process of appealing her loss to the New York State Athletic Commission.

The Dutch fighter also updated the media on the status of her hand injury, whether or not she’ll have surgery and who may be her next challenger.

Though many suspected that Cristiane Justino, who’s more commonly known to MMA fans as ‘Cris Cyborg’, would challenge de Randamie for the belt when she returned from suspension, that could all be put on hold if de Randamie has surgery or if Holm accepts a rematch.

De Randamie also expressed interest in becoming a two-division champion.

Watch the video above.

Contact Heidi Fang at hfang@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HeidiFang on Twitter.

 