UFC champ de Randamie says Holm rematch should be next — VIDEO

Championship fights in the newly minted UFC women’s featherweight division could be put on hold if Germaine de Randamie takes time off for surgery.

De Randamie became the first UFC women’s featherweight champion when she took home a decision over Holly Holm at UFC 208 Saturday. Since that accomplishment, ‘The Iron Lady’ has faced her share of criticism.

On a conference call Thursday, de Randamie spoke about the strikes she landed after the bell sounded at the end of rounds two and three. Holm is in the process of appealing her loss to the New York State Athletic Commission.

The Dutch fighter also updated the media on the status of her hand injury, whether or not she’ll have surgery and who may be her next challenger.

Though many suspected that Cristiane Justino, who’s more commonly known to MMA fans as ‘Cris Cyborg’, would challenge de Randamie for the belt when she returned from suspension, that could all be put on hold if de Randamie has surgery or if Holm accepts a rematch.

De Randamie also expressed interest in becoming a two-division champion.

