UFC Fight Night 103 — LIVE BLOG

PHOENIX — UFC Hall of Famer BJ Penn has decided to come out of retirement in hopes of erasing the memory of a disappointing performance in his last fight back in 2014.

Penn returns to face rising featherweight star Yair Rodriguez in the main event of UFC Fight Night 103 at Talking Stick Resort Arena on Sunday night.

The card also includes a lightweight showdown between Joe Lauzon and Marcin Held.

Preliminary card action begins at 3 p.m, with the main card set for Fox Sports 1 at 7.

Follow all of the action with our live blog below.

