CoveringTheCage
Posted 

UFC Fight Night 103 — LIVE BLOG

UFC Fight Night 103 — LIVE BLOG

web1_ap_598120172221_7787685.jpg
BJ Penn enters the Octagon for a match against Rory MacDonald prior to their mixed martial arts bout at a UFC on FOX 5 event in Seattle, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2012. (Gregory Payan/AP)

By ADAM HILL
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

PHOENIX — UFC Hall of Famer BJ Penn has decided to come out of retirement in hopes of erasing the memory of a disappointing performance in his last fight back in 2014.

Penn returns to face rising featherweight star Yair Rodriguez in the main event of UFC Fight Night 103 at Talking Stick Resort Arena on Sunday night.

The card also includes a lightweight showdown between Joe Lauzon and Marcin Held.

Preliminary card action begins at 3 p.m, with the main card set for Fox Sports 1 at 7.

Follow all of the action with our live blog below.

 