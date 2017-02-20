UFC Fight Night 105: Lewis recovers, KO’s Browne

Rising UFC heavyweight star Derrick Lewis took a kick to the midsection early in his main event bout against Travis Browne on Sunday night and looked like he may not even be able to get through the opening round.

He did far more than survive.

Despite laboring around the cage holding on to his ribs and turning away from the action on several occasions to retreat, Lewis made it to the bell.

He regrouped with his team in the corner between rounds and then found a way to knock Browne out at 3:12 of the second round at UFC Fight Night 105 in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

“I didn’t really get hurt from the kick,” Lewis joked, before offering an alternate explanation that he just needed to use the restroom.

His power is no laughing matter. Lewis has now knocked out five opponents during a six-fight win streak.

Browne lost for the third straight time as he failed to capitalize after hurting Lewis with a kick in the opening minute.

Former welterweight champion Johny Hendricks may have found himself a new home at middleweight.

Hendricks looked revitalized in earning a unanimous decision over Hector Lombard in his debut in the division.

Hendricks moved up from 170 pounds to 185 after missing weight in two straight fights and dropping three consecutive bouts.

“I forgot what it’s like to win,” Hendricks said. “I didn’t even get to experience everything I had because I was still concerned about whether or not I still had enough in the gas tank. At welterweight I couldn’t move like that in my last three fights, I just couldn’t.

“I found my weight class. I felt stronger than him, I felt faster than him and the sky is the limit at 185.”

Local favorite Gavin Tucker thrilled the Canadian fans with a spectacular UFC debut as he dominated featherweight Sam Sicilia for three full rounds to take a unanimous decision.

“It was a dream come true, especially fighting here in Halifax,” said Tucker, who remained undefeated as a pro. “Halifax has adopted me as one of their own, I’m originally from Newfoundland, a very small town. I think half the island came here to support me.”

Canadian middleweight Elias Theodorou also earned a unanimous decision in his bout against Cezar Ferreira.

Former Olympic wrestling silver medalist Sara McMann won her third straight fight by submitting Las Vegan Gina Mazany in just 1:14. Mazany, who was making her UFC debut on short notice as a late injury replacement, suffered the first loss of her career.

Lightweight Paul Felder knocked out Alessandro Ricci with a short elbow at 4:44 of the opening round to open the main card.

Women’s strawweight contender Randa Markos highlighted the preliminary card with a split-decision victory over former champion Carla Esparza.

Santiago Ponzinibbio and Aiemann Zahabi each picked up decision victories. Middleweight Thiago Santos knocked out Jack Marshman and middleweight Gerald Meerschaert needed just 1:34 to submit Ryan Janes.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com or 702-277-8028. Follow @adamhilllvrj on Twitter.