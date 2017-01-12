UFC fighter Joe Lauzon says Marcin Held is where he was 10 years ago — VIDEO

UFC lightweight Joe Lauzon will confront Marcin Held in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night 103. An experienced fighter with 22 appearances inside the octagon, Lauzon says Held has a lot to learn when it comes to submitting opponents in the UFC.

Lauzon also talks about how he will watch the New England Patriots play in the AFC divisional playoff game and the influence BJ Penn, who will headline the Jan. 15th fight card in Phoenix, Arizona, has had on his career.

Check out the video above.

