UFC fighter Joe Lauzon says Marcin Held is where he was 10 years ago — VIDEO

UFC's Lauzon: Held's where I was 10 years ago (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An experienced UFC lightweight, Joe Lauzon says Marcin Held has a lot to learn when it comes to going for submissions in the octagon. Lauzon faces Held in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night 103 on Sunday, Jan. 15th. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By HEIDI FANG
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

UFC lightweight Joe Lauzon will confront Marcin Held in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night 103. An experienced fighter with 22 appearances inside the octagon, Lauzon says Held has a lot to learn when it comes to submitting opponents in the UFC.

Lauzon also talks about how he will watch the New England Patriots play in the AFC divisional playoff game and the influence BJ Penn, who will headline the Jan. 15th fight card in Phoenix, Arizona, has had on his career.

Contact Heidi Fang at hfang@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HeidiFang on Twitter.

 