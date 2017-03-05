UFC flyweight champ Demetrious Johnson seeks record-setting title defense

UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson will attempt to tie the record for consecutive title defenses on network television.

Johnson will put his belt on the line against Wilson Reis in the main event of UFC on Fox 24 in Kansas City, Mo., on April 15.

He has the chance to equal Anderson Silva’s record of 10 straight successful defenses.

The fight was announced during Saturday night’s broadcast of the UFC 209 preliminary card on Fox Sports 1.

A middleweight bout between Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza and Robert Whittaker was also confirmed for the event.

Johnson and Reis were first booked to fight in July, but Johnson was forced to pull out due to an injury.

Reis has won three straight and is 5-1 since dropping to flyweight.

UFC on Fox 24 also includes a women’s strawweight bout between contenders Michelle Waterson and Rose Namajunas.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com or 702-277-8028. Follow @adamhilllvrj on Twitter.