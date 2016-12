UFC flyweight Joseph Benavidez reflects on how Urijah Faber got his MMA career started and why he should be credited for putting the lighter weight classes on the map.

Fresh off a win over Henry Cejudo at The Ultimate Fighter 23 Finale, Benavidez also talked about his hopes of facing Demetrious Johnson for the title for a third time.

