CoveringTheCage
Posted 

UFC on Fox 22 — LIVE BLOG

UFC on Fox 22 — LIVE BLOG

web1_mma-ufconfox22_121616_hf_002_7616098.jpgBuy Photo
Paige VanZant eyes where her next punch will land while hitting mitts during the UFC on Fox 22 open workouts at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. on Dec. 15, 2016. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

By ADAM HILL
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

SACRAMENTO, California — Local stars Paige Vanzant and Urijah Faber are set to compete as the UFC holds its first event at the new downtown Golden 1 Center.

Vanzant, the runner-up on “Dancing With The Stars,” headlines UFC on Fox 22 with a women’s strawweight clash against veteran Michelle Waterson.

Faber says his bantamweight bout against Brad Pickett will be the last of his storied career.

Also, Mackey Gall and Sage Northcutt face off in a matchup of two of the organization’s most promising welterweight prospects.

Follow along with out live blog below:

 