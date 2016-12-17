UFC on Fox 22 — LIVE BLOG

SACRAMENTO, California — Local stars Paige Vanzant and Urijah Faber are set to compete as the UFC holds its first event at the new downtown Golden 1 Center.

Vanzant, the runner-up on “Dancing With The Stars,” headlines UFC on Fox 22 with a women’s strawweight clash against veteran Michelle Waterson.

Faber says his bantamweight bout against Brad Pickett will be the last of his storied career.

Also, Mackey Gall and Sage Northcutt face off in a matchup of two of the organization’s most promising welterweight prospects.

