UFC on Fox 22 official weigh-in results — VIDEO

All 26 fighters competing at UFC on Fox 22 in Sacramento, California, made weight. The main event pits Dancing with the Stars finalist Paige VanZant against the ‘Karate Hottie’ Michelle Waterson.

In the co-main event, UFC welterweights Sage Northcutt and Mickey Gall will lock horns. Sacramento’s Urijah “The California Kid” Faber will also compete for the last time of his storied MMA career. He’ll face Brad Pickett on the main card.

