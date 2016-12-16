UFC on Fox 22 official weigh-in results — VIDEO

CoveringTheCage
UFC on Fox 22 official weigh-in results (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

All 26 fighters competing at UFC on Fox 22 weighed in and hit their marks at the Holiday Inn in Sacramento, California, on Dec. 16, 2016. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

By HEIDI FANG
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

All 26 fighters competing at UFC on Fox 22 in Sacramento, California, made weight. The main event pits Dancing with the Stars finalist Paige VanZant against the ‘Karate Hottie’ Michelle Waterson.

In the co-main event, UFC welterweights Sage Northcutt and Mickey Gall will lock horns. Sacramento’s Urijah “The California Kid” Faber will also compete for the last time of his storied MMA career. He’ll face Brad Pickett on the main card.

Contact Heidi Fang at hfang@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HeidiFang on Twitter.

 