All the fighters from the UFC on Fox 22 fight card square off one last time at the ceremonial weigh-in ahead of the Dec. 17, 2016 event.

Paige VanZant vs. Michelle Waterson will serve as the main event. The ladies have one of the least intense staredowns ahead of their bout.

Check out the video above.

Contact Heidi Fang at hfang@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HeidiFang on Twitter.