UFC on Fox 23 — LIVE BLOG

Jan 28, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; General view of the octagon inside the Pepsi Center before the start of the fight between Jason Gonzalez vs J.C. Cottrell (not pictured) during UFC Fight Night. (Ron Chenoy/USA Today Sports)

By ADAM HILL
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

UFC takes over Denver tonight for UFC on Fox 23.

The main card includes a bantamweight bout between Julianna Pena and Valentina Shevchenko, a welterweight bout between Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and Jorge Masvidal a heavyweight bout between Francis Ngannou and Andrei Arlovski and a featherweat bout featuring Alex Caceres and Jason Knight.

The main card starts at 5 p.m. PST on Fox, and the preliminary card begins at 2 p.m. PST on Fox Sports 1.

Follow our live blog of the full event below:

 