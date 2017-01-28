UFC on Fox 23 — LIVE BLOG

UFC takes over Denver tonight for UFC on Fox 23.

The main card includes a bantamweight bout between Julianna Pena and Valentina Shevchenko, a welterweight bout between Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and Jorge Masvidal a heavyweight bout between Francis Ngannou and Andrei Arlovski and a featherweat bout featuring Alex Caceres and Jason Knight.

The main card starts at 5 p.m. PST on Fox, and the preliminary card begins at 2 p.m. PST on Fox Sports 1.

Follow our live blog of the full event below: Tweets by CoveringTheCage