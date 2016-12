At UFC 207, Niko Price scored a first-round submission win over Brandon Thatch. The promotional newcomer said in his post-fight interview, he intended to knock out Thatch.

Niko Price stunned Brandon Thatch by submitting him in the first round of action at UFC 207. Price, an undefeated welterweight prospect, tells media what it was like to get called up to the UFC, fight on just two weeks notice and how he planned to finish Thatch with strikes.

Thatch has now lost four straight fights in the UFC.