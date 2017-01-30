UFC officials exploring potential impact of controversial Trump order

A controversial executive order signed Friday by President Donald Trump has left lawyers scrambling and protesters mobilizing at international ports of entry.

It has also led to a great deal of uncertainty for many people wondering about their ability to enter, or re-enter, the United States. The UFC, one of the most diverse and global sports organizations in the world, may not be immune from the drama.

Trump’s order indefinitely banned Syrian refugees from entering the United States and suspended all refugee admissions for 120 days. It also blocked citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. for 90 days. Several fighters on the current roster were born in the specified nations.

UFC officials are working to determine whether any fighters or employees, who often travel overseas for international events, will be affected by the order.

“We are aware of the federal travel ban,” a statement released to the Review-Journal read. “There are numerous variables including a judicial injunction. We are monitoring and will be affirmatively engaged to ensure that our fighters and employees are able to compete and do their jobs.”

UFC president Dana White is a friend of Trump and even spoke on his behalf at the Republican National Convention last year. In a brief conversation with a reporter on Saturday night, White indicated he was still looking into the ruling, but doesn’t anticipate the organization will encounter any problems.

