UFC president Dana White slows momentum toward superfight

Two of the biggest fighting stars in the world can’t stop talking about each other, but the question of whether their rivalry advances beyond words is still a mystery.

UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor and undefeated retired boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. each gave their strongest indications yet a potential boxing match between them is a real possibility in separate interviews on Saturday night.

UFC president Dana White, however, threw more cold water on the plans.

“Here’s what I think the chances are: About the same as me being the backup quarterback for (Tom) Brady on Sunday,” White said after the UFC on Fox 23 card in Denver.

White made a public offer earlier this month to give each fighter $25 million plus a share of pay-per-view revenue to square off in a boxing match.

He said Saturday that offer was made to show that Mayweather was “full of (expletive)” in his public comments about the negotiations.

McGregor is under contract with the UFC, so it is believed the organization would need to be a part of any bout involving Mayweather or anyone else.

In an interview McGregor did on Saturday night in front of 5,000 people in Manchester, England, that aired online via pay per view, he said he believes he can take fights outside of mixed martial arts without the involvement of the UFC.

White hadn’t seen the quotes, but said it would be a mistake for McGregor to try to challenge his employer.

“You know how I feel about Conor,” White said. “I’ve always shown Conor nothing but respect, and if he wants to go down that road with us, let me tell you, it will be an epic fall.”

McGregor did acknowledge during the interview the process would be much simpler with the UFC’s involvement. He insists, however, Mayweather will be his next opponent.

“The sound of laughter and the sound of doubt motivates me so I’m enjoying that,” he said. “I don’t feel that going to fight any of these other UFC bums right now. They need to rise up. Right now, they’re down there. I’ve got this situation where people are truly doubting me, like they doubted me at the very, very beginning, and that’s motivating for me.”

Mayweather appeared on the Showtime boxing telecast in Las Vegas and was similarly optimistic a deal could get done.

“I believe the fight could happen. He’s a tough competitor and has proved throughout the years in the UFC that he can fight standing up,” Mayweather said. “So we’ll just have to see what the future holds.

“Hopefully we can make the fight happen. The fans want this fight. The fans have been asking for this fight. It’s all about entertainment. He’s very entertaining. He’s very outspoken like myself, so let’s give the fans what they want to see.”

As for McGregor’s next UFC fight, he gave no indication as to when he may return. He announced after winning the lightweight title in November he would take a hiatus as his girlfriend is expecting their first child.

McGregor did say the next task on his list would be to travel to Las Vegas to speak with the commission about acquiring a boxing license. His application was previously denied, mostly due to the unsettled issue of the disciplinary action taken against him by the NAC for a news conference incident with Nate Diaz.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com or 702-277-8028. Follow @adamhilllvrj on Twitter.