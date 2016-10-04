UFC president keeps door open for another ‘CM Punk’ fight

After Phil “CM Punk” Brooks got trounced in his mixed martial arts debut at UFC 203 in Cleveland last month, UFC president Dana White said Brooks would be better off hitting the regional circuit for more seasoning before attempting another fight at the sport’s highest level.

White has changed his tune at least a bit, leaving open the possiblility Brooks could get another chance in the UFC.

Brooks left professional wrestling in 2014 as one of the WWE’s biggest stars and spent more than 18 months preparing to compete in mixed martial arts.

He was annihilated by Mickey Gall, who in his third pro fight submitted Brooks in less than a round.

The event reportedly drew solid pay-per-view numbers, however, and White isn’t ruling out a second chance.

“You know, we’ll see,” White said on the UFC Unfiltered podcast. “I’ve got to talk to him, see where his head’s at and what he’s thinking, you know?”

White said he hasn’t talked to Brooks since the night of the night and isn’t sure of his intentions going forward.

“What I told him to do is go home, spend some time with your wife, be normal for a little while and we’ll et on the phone and talk,’ White said. “Obviously we haven’t talked yet, but we will, we’ll see what’s next.”

In the immediate aftermath of his loss to Gall on Sept. 10, the 37-year-old Brooks appeared committed to his MMA career.

“I’m happy. That’s all that matters to me,” Brooks said after the fight. “I’m in this for the long haul for sure.”

