Brandon Moreno came into the UFC competing on The Ultimate Fighter season 24. Though he lost his first fight on the show, his performance earned him a shot in the promotion.

Since getting signed to fight in the Octagon, Moreno is 2-0. He says he’s ready to compete with some of the division’s toughest athletes and wants a top ten opponent next.

Moreno took a split decision victory over Ryan Benoit at The Ultimate Fighter 24 Finale on Dec. 3, 2016.