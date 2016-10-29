UFC’s Forrest Griffin says fighters always need to think about what’s ahead — VIDEO

During the UFC Veteran Athlete Summit in Las Vegas, Forrest Griffin spoke to a group of 19 active UFC fighters about what their new state-of-the-art training facility will be like.

A UFC Hall of Famer and former light heavyweight champion who currently works as the Vice President of Athlete Development, Griffin also discussed how the promotion is preparing its athletes to transition to new lifestyles once their fight careers end.

The UFC summit for its veteran athletes took place in Las Vegas on Oct. 28. For the most part, the summit was designed to provide athletes with more knowledge on how to transition into retirement once their careers come to an end.

Griffin, 37, retired from active competition in 2013.