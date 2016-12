UFC women’s bantamweight Leslie Smith spoke to the media about her unanimous decision win over Irene Aldana at UFC on Fox 22, the newly minted women’s featherweight division and why the winner of the Holly Holm vs. Germaine de Randamie title fight will only be an interim title holder.

For the full interview where she discusses her involvement with the various fighter associations and gives her breakdown of UFC 207’s main event between Ronda Rousey and Amanda Nunes, head to our YouTube page.