At UFC 205 in New York, Vicente Luque knocked out Belal Muhammad in 79 seconds. A short notice replacement for the fight, Luque talked about also being offered a fight against Donald Cerrone.

Cerrone was slated to fight Kelvin Gastelum. The day before the fight, Gastelum failed to make weight and the fight was scratched. However, Luque was offered the fight and admits he wants to step in as a last-minute replacement.