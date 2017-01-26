UFC’s Pena says Nunes should defend her belt, not run to featherweight

UFC on Fox 23 headliner Julianna Pena thinks a win over Valentina Shevchenko on Jan. 28th will get her a shot at the UFC women’s bantamweight champion, Amanda Nunes. Nunes recently said that she wants to fight the winner of Holly Holm vs. Germaine de Randamie. Pena says Nunes should defend her belt in the division a few times before ‘running’ to featherweight.

Pena, 27, won The Ultimate Fighter season 18 and has collected four wins in the octagon. ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ is ranked at No. 2 in the UFC women’s bantamweight division, according to the promotion’s rankings.

UFC on Fox 23 will take place in Denver, Colo., at the Pepsi Center. Shevchenko vs. Pena is the main event.

