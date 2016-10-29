UFC’s Rothwell: ‘My greatest gifts back to the planet are going to be after I’m done fighting’ — VIDEO

UFC heavyweight Ben Rothwell, a 17-year veteran of the fight game, says he’s starting to realize that fighting isn’t only thing that defines him.

At the UFC Veteran Athlete Summit, Rothwell and 18 other fighters are being educated on how to prepare for the next phase of their lives once their UFC careers come to an end. Though the 35-year-old fighter isn’t ready to walk away from the sport just yet, he’s already starting to visualize what his life will be like when he does make that decision.

Rothwell was expected to collide with Fabricio Werdum back at UFC 203 in September, but suffered a knee injury that forced him to withdraw from the bout. With his knee on the mend, Rothwell believes he can still make a push for the heavyweight belt and hopes to face the winner of Cain Velasquez vs. Fabricio Werdum.