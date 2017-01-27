CoveringTheCage
Posted 

UFC’s Shevchenko says she can beat Nunes, but is focused on Pena

UFC's Shevchenko says she can beat Nunes, but is focused on Pena (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Holly Holm, right, and Valentina Shevchenko trade kicks during a women's bantamweight mixed martial arts bout in Chicago, Saturday, July 23, 2016. (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

Valentina Shevchenko, of Kyrgyzstan, smiles as she points after defeating Holly Holm during a women's bantamweight mixed martial arts bout at United Center in Chicago, Saturday, July 23, 2016. (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

Valentina Shevchenko, right, of Kyrgyzstan, follows through on a punch to Holly Holm during a women's bantamweight mixed martial arts bout in Chicago, Saturday, July 23, 2016. (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

Jul 22, 2016; Chicago, IL, USA; Holly Holm left and Valentina Shevchenko right during weigh ins for UFC Fight Night at United Center. (Kamil Krzaczynski/USA Today Sports)

By HEIDI FANG
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

UFC women’s bantamweight Valentina Shevchenko launched herself into title contention by defeating the division’s former champion, Holly Holm, in her last fight. Though ‘The Bullet’ wants to avenge her last promotional loss to the current title holder, Amanda Nunes, she remains focused on the challenge ahead of her.

Standing between Shevchenko and a shot at the belt is Julianna Pena who is unbeaten in the UFC thus far. The women will step into the octagon to determine who the next title contender is on Jan. 28th at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado. The battle between the two top-ranked bantamweights will serve as the main event of UFC on Fox 23.

Check out the video above.

Contact Heidi Fang at hfang@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HeidiFang on Twitter.

 