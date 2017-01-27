UFC’s Shevchenko says she can beat Nunes, but is focused on Pena

UFC women’s bantamweight Valentina Shevchenko launched herself into title contention by defeating the division’s former champion, Holly Holm, in her last fight. Though ‘The Bullet’ wants to avenge her last promotional loss to the current title holder, Amanda Nunes, she remains focused on the challenge ahead of her.

Standing between Shevchenko and a shot at the belt is Julianna Pena who is unbeaten in the UFC thus far. The women will step into the octagon to determine who the next title contender is on Jan. 28th at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado. The battle between the two top-ranked bantamweights will serve as the main event of UFC on Fox 23.

Check out the video above.

Contact Heidi Fang at hfang@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HeidiFang on Twitter.