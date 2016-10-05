CoveringTheCage
Posted 

UFC’s Uriah Hall on training in Las Vegas: Change is good

UFC's Uriah Hall on training in Las Vegas: Change is good

In a recent interview, UFC middleweight Uriah Hall discussed what it's like to work with coach Clayton Hires and train at Xtreme Couture in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @heidifang

By HEIDI FANG
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Uriah “Primetime” Hall, a runner-up on season 17 of The Ultimate Fighter, talks about his training in Las Vegas and how the change has suited him over the past months.

Hall also discusses his thoughts on his loss to Derek Brunson at UFC Fight Night 94 last month and gave his thoughts on not being able to fight at the first UFC card ever to be held in his home state of New York on Nov. 12th.

Hall recently spent time putting NASCAR drivers through a workout at The Ultimate Fighter gym.

