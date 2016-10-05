UFC’s Uriah Hall on training in Las Vegas: Change is good

Uriah “Primetime” Hall, a runner-up on season 17 of The Ultimate Fighter, talks about his training in Las Vegas and how the change has suited him over the past months.

Hall also discusses his thoughts on his loss to Derek Brunson at UFC Fight Night 94 last month and gave his thoughts on not being able to fight at the first UFC card ever to be held in his home state of New York on Nov. 12th.

Hall recently spent time putting NASCAR drivers through a workout at The Ultimate Fighter gym.

Check out the video above.

