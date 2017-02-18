UFC star Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino eligible to fight after avoiding anti-doping sanction

The UFC finally created the women’s featherweight division that Cris “Cyborg” Justino has been hoping to compete in for years.

Now, the feared striker is actually eligible to challenge for the title.

Justino received a retroactive therapeutic-use exemption for her use of Spironolactone from the United States Anti-Doping Agency and will not be sanctioned.

The 31-year-old Brazilian, who failed a 2011 test for steroids, is immediately eligible to fight.

She had been flagged by USADA for a potential violation of the UFC’s anti-doping policy in December, but cooperated with an investigation into her use of the drug for a medical condition.

While Spironolactone is commonly used to mask performance-enhancing drug use, USADA was satisfied with Justino’s explanation after several interviews with both her and her doctor.

“Upon notice of her positive test, Justino immediately identified a medication prescribed by her physician for the treatment of a common endocrine disorder as the source of the prohibited substance detected in her sample,” USADA said in a statement on Friday. “She also participated in multiple interviews with USADA’s investigative team and consented to USADA interviewing her physician as well.”

The presence of the drug was revealed in an out-of-competition test.

Justino, the former Strikeforce and Invicta featherweight champion, won two fights in the UFC last year. Both were contested at 140 pounds.

The bouts were supposed to serve as test weight-cuts to determine whether Justino could get down to 135 pounds in order to fight in the UFC’s bantamweight division,

After the positive test was announced, Justino said the drug was prescribed to treat hypertension and prevent ovarian cysts after a brutal weight cut for her last fight in September.

UFC officials were already relenting and had decided to create a featherweight division for Justino in late 2016. She turned down fight offers against both Germaine de Randamie and Holly Holm for the inaugural title and then tested positive, leaving her future in limbo.

De Randamie defeated Holm for the belt in the UFC’s first-ever 145-pound female bout in the main event of UFC 208 in Brooklyn, N.Y., last week.

Both Holm and de Randamie have called for a rematch due to the controversial nature of the outcome.

The ruling on Justino throws a wrench into that possibility. Now that she’s eligible, she’s expected to get a title shot. De Randamie, however, has indicated she may need surgery on an injured hand.

“I want to thank the loyal fans,” Justino wrote on Twitter. “It was always about my health and I’m glad the public knows I’m not a cheat now.

I want to thank the loyal fans of #cyborgnation#teamcyborg it was always about my health and I'm glad the public knows I'm not a cheat now https://t.co/Ci3SdTYHGA — #UFCRIO (@criscyborg) February 17, 2017

“Not sure how long (de Randamie) is going to be out with her injury, but I’m ready to get in the cage and prove I’m (number one).”

USADA doesn’t often grant retroactive TUE’s, but Justino made a strong case.

“The application for a TUE was granted because the athlete had an unequivocally diagnosed chronic medical condition for which the use of Spironolactone is the appropriate standard of care,” USADA said in the statement. “Further, it was determined that the athlete and her medical team pursued and exhausted all non-prohibited alternatives and that the low dose of the medication is consistent with best medical practice to treat her condition and would return the athlete to a normal state of health without providing a performance-enhancing benefit.

“Because Justino’s TUE application was granted retroactively, her provisional suspension has been lifted with immediate effect and her positive test will not result in an anti-doping policy violation. However, as a condition of the TUE approval, Justino will be required to continue to carefully document her medical care and must apply for a TUE renewal in advance of TUE expiry should she wish to maintain compliance with the UFC Anti-Doping Policy.”

Justino is 17-1 in her MMA career despite losing her professional debut in 2005. She has knockout victories in each of her two UFC fights.

