UFC star Paige VanZant has something cooking

UFC star Paige VanZant is returning to reality television.

The popular women’s strawweight fighter, who split a pair of fights in 2016 while completing a run to the finals on “Dancing With the Stars,” will now test her skills in the kitchen.

The 23-year-old Reno resident will be one of four celebrity contestants on an episode of the Food Network hit “Chopped.”

VanZant will be up against two Olympians and an NFL linebacker on an episode slated to air on April 4.

The winner of the episode will then return to compete against three other celebrity champions in a championship episode on April 25 for a chance at $50,000 for charity.

Figure skater Dorothy Hamill, fencer Mariel Zagunis and Super Bowl champion LaMarr Woodley will challenge VanZant.

Woodley has not retired from the NFL, and has no plans to retire. He last played for Arizona in 2015.

According to the Food Network blog, the appetizer round will feature an “exceptionally weird flavor of soda and a cheesy dish.”

The three remaining contestants must prepare a lamb dish in the entree round before a final showdown incorporating rock candy into a dessert.

VanZant hasn’t fought since a first-round submission loss to Michelle Waterson in December.

