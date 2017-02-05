UFC strawweights Andrade and Hill take home Fight of the Night in Houston — VIDEO

Former Invicta FC strawweight champion Angela Hill worked her way back to the UFC after being released from the promotion in October 2015.

Though she lost in her return at UFC Fight Night 104 in Houston to Jessica Andrade, Hill says her confidence was not broken.

Andrade defeated Hill by way of unanimous decision in Houston. Following the win, Andrade called out the champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk. Andrade has won three fights in a row and says she’s ready for a shot at the title.

The fight took home the coveted Fight of the Night honors, earning each woman $50,000 for their effort.