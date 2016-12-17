Urijah Faber heading into possible final bout on UFC on Fox 22

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — There are very few fighters in mixed martial history as synonymous with their hometown as Urijah Faber is with this one.

Faber helped put Sacramento on the MMA map much in the same way he played a vital role in the lighter weight classes gaining recognition in the early days of the sport.

It’s only fitting that Faber has decided a main card bantamweight bout against Brad Pickett on Saturday night at the California capital’s sparkling new downtown arena will be the last of his career.

“I just feel like it’s time,” he said after a workout Thursday in front of fans in the lobby of the Golden 1 Center. “I’ve had an amazing career. The emotional up-and-down and the excitement you chase doing this sport is still there, but not as much as it used to be.

”I feel very fortunate to still have my mental and physical health. I’ve had a great opportunity the whole way. It’s just a perfect time in Sacramento at this brand new arena.”

If the 37-year-old UC Davis alum does walk away from the sport after Saturday night’s in UFC on Fox 22, he will do so without ever winning a UFC title, though that comes with a huge asterisk.

Faber was the longtime featherweight champion in World Extreme Cagefighting, which was the most prominent organization in the world for fighters under 155 pounds, the smallest weight class in the UFC at the time.

“The California Kid” was the biggest star in the WEC, which was owned by the UFC and produced several champions and stars once it was fully integrated into the UFC in 2010.

Reed Harris was a co-founder of the WEC and has worked for the UFC since the merger. He called Faber a “pioneer” in leading the smaller weight classes to prominence.

“He’s really the epitome of what we look for in a great fighter,” Harris said. “Not only is he exciting, anytime you watch a fight, win or lose, it’s always good. But he does all the footwork. He does all the promoting, all the PR, all the charity work you could imagine. As far as Urijah the athlete, and Urijah the man, he’s been absolutely unbelievable to work with since day one.”

Faber also will be remembered for building Team Alpha Male into one of the most prominent fight teams in the sport.

One of his proteges, Paige VanZant, will headline Saturday night’s card against Michelle Waterson in a women’s strawweight bout. Two more prospects, Josh Emmett and Hector Sandoval, will compete on the preliminary card.

VanZant sees the UFC on Fox 22 event as a passing of the torch to the rest of the team as Faber prepares to open a massive new gym just east of the arena to headquarter Team Alpha Male.

“He’s really been the biggest contributor to my career since I joined that team. He’s really helped me a lot,” she said. “It’s a huge moment. What a way to go out for him in Sacramento and to have three fighters on the card that he’s helped create. We’ve all really grown so much because of him. It’s a perfect time to go out with three rising stars fighting alongside him.”

While it will be emotional for the team to watch their leader compete for the final time, VanZant also sees a silver lining. She pointed out his retirement means there will be more time for him to share his knowledge with her and the rest of the young fighters in the gym.

Justin Buchholz, the head coach at Team Alpha Male and a close friend of Faber, isn’t entirely convinced Saturday will be his last fight. While Buchholz admits he may still just be in a state of denial, he admires Faber’s consistency.

“You can’t say enough about him,” Buchholz said. “This guy is a Hall of Famer. He’s probably the highest ranked guy for the longest time in the history of the sport. He’s been in the top 5, if not top three, for over 10 years. I don’t think anybody ever comes close to that.”

If Faber is able to avoid the typical fighter routine of being unable to resist the urge to return after retiring, Buchholz believes it will be due to the fact his legacy is not only secure but will continue to live on through the gym.

“That is the reason why he can retire,” Buchholz said. “He set the foundation of the team and built it to a point where it stands on its own. That’s one reason he can walk away. His legacy has truly just begun as the founder of a team that will dominate for years to come.”

Legacy isn’t something Faber has thought much about. He said he’s trying to take everything in as much as possible this week while remaining mindful that he has to fight someone on Saturday night.

He just hopes he has left his mark on the sport when all is said and done.

“The way I want to be remembered is just as someone who fought with heart and passion,” he said. “I know I was a world champion and a top contender for my entire career and I’m proud of being at the highest level for over a decade, but I think I’ll be remembered as someone that was an ambassador to the sport, helped build something bigger than myself and also for the team I’ve been able to build that is having so much success.”

It would also be nice to go out with a win.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com or 702-277-8028. Follow @adamhilllvrj on Twitter.