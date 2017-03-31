Weidman says GSP-Bisping is a ‘weird’ fight that’ll hold up the division — VIDEO

Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman said on a conference call ahead of fighting Gegard Mousasi at UFC 210, that the planned title fight between current champ Michael Bisping and Georges St-Pierre will hold up the middleweight division.

Mousasi also chimed in on title shots. Not only did he call them a ‘popularity contest’, but he also said that Yoel Romero is the true No. 1 contender of the 185-pound weight class.

Weidman vs. Mousasi will take place on Apr. 8 at UFC 210 in Buffalo, New York.

