Weidman says it’s surreal to fight in Madison Square Garden — VIDEO

Chris Weidman, a former UFC middleweight champion, will look to rise through the middleweight ranks once again and has his mind set on getting another shot at the title. At UFC 205, he’ll take on Yoel Romero who is currently ranked fourth in the division.

Weidman doesn’t feel any additional pressure being the only New York native slated to fight on the first-ever UFC card in Madison Square Garden. However, the Long Island-based fighter did say that it feels surreal to get the opportunity to fight in his home state that had banned mixed martial arts for almost 20 years.