Woodley & Thompson agree: If St-Pierre returns, give him an immediate UFC title shot — VIDEO

Over the past few months, rumors have circulated regarding the return of Georges St-Pierre, the UFC’s most dominant welterweight champion to date. On a conference call ahead of the UFC’s first-ever card in New York City, both the current champion Tyron Woodley and his challenger, Stephen Thompson agreed that St-Pierre should receive an immediate title shot if he returns to the UFC.

Woodley will defend his UFC welterweight title for the first time at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 12th when he takes on Stephen Thompson. Woodley took the belt at UFC 201, defeating Robbie Lawler by first-round knockout.

Thompson strung together seven wins en route to earning a title shot. In that run, “Wonderboy” also earned four post-fight bonus awards and finished four opponents via knockout.

Three belts will be on the line at UFC 205. Woodley vs. Thompson will serve as the co-main event on pay-per-view. UFC featherweight champion Conor McGregor will look to become a two-division champion when he confronts lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez in the main event.