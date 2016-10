Michael “Mad Mike” Arrant feels he didn’t get the chance to show what he’s truly capable of in his World Series of Fighting debut. He’s hoping he’ll post a win over Abu Azaitar at WSOF 33 on Oct. 7th. Arrant, 29, thinks a victory will put him on a path towards the welterweight belt.

Prior to losing his last two fights, the Las Vegas-based athlete was on a 6-fight win streak. Training out of Xtreme Couture, Arrant believes he now has the right team behind him to help him capture a title.