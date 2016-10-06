Posted 

2 Las Vegas Bullring veterans will drive for NASCAR diversity

2 Las Vegas Bullring veterans will drive for NASCAR diversity

web1__mg_7697_7132306.jpg
Kayli Barker (No. 34) and Jay Beasley (27) battle during NASCAR Whelen All-American Series Season Championship Night at The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, NV on Sept. 24, 2016. The young drivers are two of 17 in NASCAR's Drive for Diversity development program. (Jeff Speer/LVMS)

2 Las Vegas Bullring veterans will drive for NASCAR diversity

web1_kaylibarker2015-5-copy_7132306.jpg
Kayli Barker, a three-time Las Vegas Motor Speedway Bullring champion, is one of 17 drivers in NASCAR's Drive for Diversity development program. (Las Vegas Motor Speedway)

2 Las Vegas Bullring veterans will drive for NASCAR diversity

web1_beasley_mg_0301_7132306.jpg
Jay Beasley, shown celebrating in victory lane after winning the Fall Classic Open Comp 150 at The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, NV, on Oct., 26, 2013, is one of 17 drivers in NASCAR's Drive for Diversity development program. (Jeff Speer/LVMS)

By RON KANTOWSKI
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

A couple of weeks ago NASCAR was sued for $500 million by some guy who claimed the sanctioning body refused to work with him to make stock car racing more racially diverse.

Not much is expected to come from the lawsuit field in September. No, NASCAR is not yet racially diverse, though Daniel Suarez of Mexico won last week’s Xfinity series race in dominating fashion. But NASCAR is at least trying to become more diverse with programs that contain the very word in the title.

Such as Drive for Diversity, a development curriculum that will have ethnically diverse and female drivers driving deep into corners and whatnot at New Smyrna Speedway in Florida, and Bethune Cookman University, a historically black college, in Daytona Beach Oct. 12 through 14.

Two young drivers who have honed skills at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway Bullring are on the new list of 17 diverse aspirants announced this week.

Jay Beasley is the 2013 champion of the Super Late Models division. He spent two seasons in the K&N Pro Series East where he logged five top five finishes in 27 starts. He’s now trying to jump start his career.

“Enjoying life and taking one corner at a time,” Beasley writes on his Twitter account.

Kayli Barker is a three-time track champion, the Bullring’s all-time winningest female driver. She attends UNLV and was on last year’s Drive for Diversity roster.

“Being selected for the Drive for Diversity program again this year is a huge honor,” said Barker, who also is vying for a full-time ride in one of the stepping stone series.

“I am really eager to go to Florida and drive on a track that I have never been on before. From my experience last year, I have learned to put less pressure on myself to perform well. I think that actually will help me to do a lot better.”

The Drive for Diversity already has achieved its goal in some cases. In addition to Suarez, Darrell Wallace Jr. used the program as a springboard to the Xfinity Series while Asian-American driver Kyle Larson, another D for D graduate, won a Sprint Cup race in Michigan in August.

NASCAR

Brendan Gaughan of Las Vegas finished ninth in last weekend’s Xfinity Series stop in Dover, Delaware, slipped a spot to fourth in championship points and literally “trashed” teammate Brandon Jones by dumping him into a refuse receptacle on pit road. This was after Jones did an impression of Gaughan by putting on one of the latter’s firesuits and stuffing it with padding, Santa Claus-style. It was all in good fun, at which Gaughan excels.

Another race, another TV ratings nosedive: The Chase race at Dover was down 21 percent in ratings and viewership from 2015, and 35 percent and 32 percent from 2014. The Cup race at Las Vegas in March, which drew a 4.1, remains the second-highest rated Sprint Cup race of the season, trailing only the Daytona 500, which drew a 6.6.

LVMS

Next up at the track, or above it, is the Red Bull Air Race World Championship Oct. 15 and 16. The airborne series, which races on four continents, is billed as high speed at low altitude. A German pilot named Matthias Dolderer clinched the championship in the skies over Indianapolis Motor Speedway last weekend, but the race here will be spectacular to watch anyway — provided the wind doesn’t kick up and blow over the inflatable pylons and start a small fire on the midway, all of which happened in 2014.

The Senator’s Cup Fall Classic, an open late model stock car race named in honor of Dean Heller, the junior U.S. senator from Nevada (and a former Bullring competitor), is set for Oct. 22 at the Bullring. For tickets go to LVMS.com, or call 702-6444-4444.

ELSEWHERE

NHRA calls its Chase-style playoff format the Countdown to the Championship. The next-to-last of six Countdown races is set for the Las Vegas Motor Speedway quarter-mile (or thereabouts) Oct. 27 through 30. The points leaders after three Countdowns are Antron Brown in Top Fuel, Ron Capps in Funny Car, Jason Line in Pro Stock and Andrew Line in Pro Stock Motorcycle.

Las Vegas Review-Journal sports columnist Ron Kantowski can be reached at rkantowski@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0352. His motor sports notebook runs on Friday. Follow him on Twitter: @ronkantowski

PRO SCHEDULES

NASCAR SPRINT CUP

What: Bank of America 500.

Where: Concord, North Carolina; Charlotte Motor Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles; 501 miles, 334 laps).

When: Friday, practice, (12:30 p.m., NBCSN), practice, (3:30 p.m., NBCSN); Saturday, race (4 p.m., NBC).

Last year: Joey Logano won the playoff race in 2015, his first of three consecutive victories.

Last week: Martin Truex Jr. won at Dover, his second Chase win in three tries.

Next race: Hollywood Casino 400, Oct. 16, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kansas.

NASCAR XFINITY

What: Drive for the Cure 300.

Where: Concord, North Carolina; Charlotte Motor Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles; 300 miles, 200 laps).

When: Friday, qualifying (1:45 p.m., NBCSN), race, 5 p.m., NBCSN

Last year: Austin Dillon won Charlotte's fall race from the pole.

Last week: Daniel Suarez won at Dover, his second win of 2016.

Next race: Kansas Lottery 300, Oct. 15, Kansas Speedway.

NASCAR CAMPING WORLD TRUCK

Last week: Tyler Reddick won his first race of the season in Las Vegas.

Next race: Fred's 250, Oct. 22, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Alabama.

FORMULA ONE

What: Japanese Grand Prix.

Where: Suzuka, Japan; Suzuka International Racing Course (circuit, 3.6 miles; 191 miles, 53 laps).

When: Friday, practice, (8 p.m.); Saturday, practice (midnight); practice (10 p.m.); Sunday qualifying (1 a.m.); Monday,race (midnight, NBCSN).

Last year: Lewis Hamilton started second and finished first, a pattern he repeated in each of the next two races.

Last race: Daniel Ricciardo won for the first time in two years in Malaysia.

Next race: United States Grand Prix, Oct. 23, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas.

NHRA MELLO YELLO DRAG RACING

Last week: Antron Brown won his 60th career event and extended his lead atop the series.

Next race: Texas Fall Nationals, Dallas, Oct. 13-16.

 