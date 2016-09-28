Posted 

NASCAR Champion’s Week Fanfest on Fremont Street cancelled

NASCAR drivers and a few lucky fans participate in a game during a NASCAR FanFest event at Fremont Street Experience Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2015, in Las Vegas. (Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

NASCAR drivers Jimmie Johnson, front, and Kurt Busch, back, sign autographs during a NASCAR FanFest event at Fremont Street Experience Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2015, in Las Vegas. (Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By RON KANTOWSKI
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

No more Bob Eubanks.

No more Newlywed and other game shows featuring NASCAR Chase drivers and fifth-graders on Fremont Street.

No more autographs on the red carpet.

No more Tony Stewart and Brad Keselowski drinking beers on the Third Street stage in front of fifth-graders.

When NASCAR gets around to announcing the schedule for its annual Champion’s Week in Las Vegas in early December, the popular Fanfest on Fremont Street won’t be on it.

Las Vegas Motor Speedway officials have confirmed the unofficial kickoff to Champion’s Week will not be held this year because of conflicts in scheduling and logistics.

Other Champion’s Week events, such as the “Victory Lap” on the Las Vegas Strip, and the “After the Lap” interactive (and usually bawdy) question-and-answer session with Chase drivers at the Pearl Concert Theater at the Palms, are expected to go on as scheduled.

This year’s Champion Award’s Banquet is set for Friday, Dec. 2.

Las Vegas Review-Journal sports reporter Ron Kantowski can be reached atrkantowski@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0352. Follow on Twitter: @ronkantowski

 

